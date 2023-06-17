Tamil Actor Vijay Tells Students To ‘Read widely about people like Ambedkar and Periyar’

The decision of honouring students was decided at the same time as Vijay's sources suggest the actor may soon enter politics. |

Tamil actor Vijay felicitated the top three rank holders of Class 10 and 12 board exams from the region at a Chennai event on Saturday. He suggested students to read widely about national leaders like Dr. BR Ambedkar, Periyar, and Kamaraj.

“Till the extent possible, read about everything, read about leaders like Ambedkar, Periyar, Kamaraj. Take what’s good and leave the rest,” he said.

In addition to this, the Tamil actor also urged students to help one another. "Talk to your friends who may have failed their exams, and give them support and courage," he advised. "There will always be people who try to stop you from pursuing your goals. However, pay attention to your inner voice."

When asked about his journey, he stated, "My dream was cinema, and my journey was on that path." The reason for this event is a recent dialogue that I came across. It said: Everything else can be stolen from you, but not your education! Those lines moved me. It’s the reality. I have been wanting to do something in the field of education for a long time. This is the time for that, I believe.’

He said, ‘You are the future voters. You are the ones who will select the next good leaders. Today people vote after getting money. Say, Rs 1,000 is given for a vote. If there are around 1.5 lakh voters in a constituency, that’s around 15 lakh rupees.’

‘If someone has to spend 15 lakhs, imagine how much that person would have earned earlier. Just think about these things. I wish such things were taught in our education system,’ he added.

The decision of honouring students was decided at the same time as Vijay's sources suggest the actor may soon enter politics.

Insiders claim that All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, Vijay's fan group, was given the task of setting up booth committees in each of the 234 constituencies to spread rumours about his forthcoming political debut.

According to reports, his team is in communication with political strategists and other experts to develop a strategy. In order to test the political waters, Vijay Makkal Iyakkam had its members run as independent candidates in local body elections. The news that 129 of them had won the rural local body elections stunned a lot of people.

Read Also Remembering Sarath Babu: 13 Best Telugu and Tamil films featuring the late actor