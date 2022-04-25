Taliban separates weekday classes for male, female university students

Kabul: The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan has separated weekday classes for male and female students at Kabul University and Kabul Polytechnic University in an attempt to further end co-education, a media report said.

According to a new timetable issued by the Ministry of Higher Education, three days of the week will be reserved for female students, during which no boy will attend classes, and the remaining three days will be reserved for boys without the presence of girls, according to Khaama News.

The timetable will only be implemented at the two universities at the moment and will come into effect in May.





Previously, the Taliban had ended co-education in universities and had allowed girls to attend morning classes, while boys were given the afternoon shift.





This comes as secondary schools for girls across Afghanistan are yet to be reopened.

