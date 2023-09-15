Taiwan Introduces New Scholarships To Lure International Students

Representative image

In order to achieve the target of 320,000 international students enrolled by 2030, the Taiwanese government plans to invest an estimated $162 million in this initiative, which will provide eligible international students with the opportunity to apply for government scholarships and living allowances sponsored by companies.

With an intention to open foreign offices in nations such as Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines, the majority of these students will pursue dual degrees, completing two years of study in their home countries and an additional two years in Taiwan.

"The government must therefore take measures to proactively recruit international talent to fill gaps in domestic manpower and strengthen industrial competitiveness," the country's Executive Yuan wrote in a statement.

"Among those measures, improving the attraction and retention of international and overseas compatriot students is critical." According to deputy minister of education Liu Mon-chi, the strategy focuses on wooing STEM students due to Taiwan's firms' "strong demand for talent" in these subjects.

Upon graduation, students are expected to work in Taiwan for an additional two years with the sponsoring company or repay their scholarships. In addition to the goals, the government also plans to streamline the residency application process in Taiwan to facilitate these arrangements.

It’s important to note that this plan is distinct from the government’s existing efforts to recruit international students who aim to undertake full undergraduate programs in Taiwan.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)