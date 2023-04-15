Symbiosis SET 2023 application process closes tomorrow at set-test.org; click here for direct link, steps to apply

Symbiosis SET 2023 | Photo- Istock Images

Symbiosis Institute of Technology is accepting Online application for Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET)

The last date of registration process for SET Test 2023 is tomorrow, April 16.

Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at set-test.org.

The first and second SET/SLAT/ SITEEE tests will take place on May 6 and May 14, respectively.

On April 22, the admit card for Test 1 will be made available for download; on April 28, 2023, the admit card for Test 2 will be made available.

The result will be announced on May 24.

Direct link to apply

Steps how to apply for SET Test 2023 application process:

Visit the official website at set-test.org

On the homepage, click on SET/SLAT/SITEEE 2023 registration process

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill out the applictaion form and pay the fee

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Read Also Pune: Symbiosis Institute of Technology hosts Technovation 2023