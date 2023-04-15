 Symbiosis SET 2023 application process closes tomorrow at set-test.org; click here for direct link, steps to apply
Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at set-test.org. The first and second SET/SLAT/ SITEEE tests will take place on May 6 and May 14, respectively. On April 22, the admit card for Test 1 will be made available for download; on April 28, 2023, the admit card for Test 2 will be made available.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 15, 2023, 10:20 PM IST
article-image
Symbiosis SET 2023 | Photo- Istock Images

The result will be announced on May 24.

Direct link to apply

Steps how to apply for SET Test 2023 application process:

  • Visit the official website at set-test.org

  • On the homepage, click on SET/SLAT/SITEEE 2023 registration process

  • Register and proceed with the application process

  • Fill out the applictaion form and pay the fee

  • Download and take a printout for future reference.

article-image

