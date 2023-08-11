Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID) to Commence SEED 2024 Registration on August 17; Exam Scheduled for January

Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID) to Commence SEED 2024 Registration on August 17 | Representative Image

The Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID) is all set to open registrations for the Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED) 2024 on August 17. The registration process for the entrance exam will begin at official website, sid.edu.in.

This examination will be conducted in January 2024. The last date for SEED registration is 2024 and payment of the fee is November 20. The programme will commence in July next year. The validity of the SEED score is for one year.

Here's what candidates need to know:

1. Registration Process: Starting August 17, candidates can access the official SEED website (www.sid.edu.in) to initiate the registration process. Candidates who qualify this exam will be eligible to appear for SID's Protfolio Review along with Personal Interaction (PRPI).

2. Perform the PRPI task. This will be shared 3 days prior to the chosen date of online PRPI by the university. Upload the PRPI Task on the portal a day prior to the PRPI.

3. Candidate can appear for the online Portfolio Review and PRPI

Moreover, design entrance exam will be conducted in online proctored mode between 11 AM to 4 PM on the SEED exam date 2024. Aspirants will get an hour to answer 60 questions.

According to the exam pattern, the question paper will have multiple-choice, match the columns, fill in the blanks, image-based and comprehension based questions.

Prospective candidates are encouraged to stay updated with the official SID website and information portals for any further announcements, guidelines, and changes in the admission process.

