Symbiosis Institute of Design declares SEED results today, visit the official website sid.edu.in

Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID) has declared the results of the Symbiosis Entrance exam for design (SEED) on Wednesday. The results have been released on the official website of SID- sid.edu.in

Candidates can check their results using their login id and password.

Here's how to check SEED 2022 results:

Visit the official website sid.edu.in Click on the "SEED result" link. Enter your login credentials Download the result and take a printout for future reference

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 03:10 PM IST