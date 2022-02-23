e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 03:10 PM IST

Symbiosis Institute of Design declares SEED results today, visit the official website sid.edu.in

Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID) has declared the results of the Symbiosis Entrance exam for design (SEED) on Wednesday. The results have been released on the official website of SID- sid.edu.in
Staff Reporter
Candidates can check their results using their login id and password.

Here's how to check SEED 2022 results:

  1. Visit the official website sid.edu.in

  2. Click on the "SEED result" link.

  3. Enter your login credentials

  4. Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 03:10 PM IST
