Sydney's Housing Crisis Spells Trouble For Indian Students In Australia

As Sydney, the capital of New South Wales (NSW), Australia, experiences the greatest housing crisis in a decade, life is becoming increasingly difficult for international students.

According to Sydney local media reports, as education institutions in NSW return to in-person learning, more than 28,000 international students are anticipated to arrive in Sydney in 2023.

However, the simultaneous restoration of working-hour restrictions for international students holding a student visa to 48 hours a fortnight, is forcing many out of the already strained housing market as they cannot work over their normal limit to sustain themselves since July 1, which was when the new rules came into effect.

Glaring gaps

A Sydney University student Kunal Ostwal, from India, said that "everything is becoming expensive, from rents to food to normal daily expenses, and most students are compelled to ask their parents in India for additional financial support. The situation is causing us distress.”

Ankita Jagtari (23), who recently got into the same university as Kunal in June, said that “purpose-built student accommodation around several major universities in Sydney is already largely full, particularly in inner-city areas as even the consultant who was assisting her in finding housing was unable to do so.”

Ankita, who had to juggle a lot and join forces with other students in similar situations, has recently acquired on-campus housing, which was extremely difficult to come by. “I now have an on-campus apartment which I share with other students. Although the rent is still high, I need to compromise,” she said.

The average weekly rates per property in Sydney have climbed 11% in the last year to A$679, according to Sydney local media sources, though rates can be substantially higher in areas near university campuses. The surge is accompanied by a strong increase in rental expenses that is six times higher than wage growth.

Clare Masters, a spokesperson for the University of Sydney, told the Free Press Journal that the universities are planning to accommodate students. "We recognise that the rental market in Sydney is difficult, and we are preparing to assist students in finding housing, including emergency housing and financial assistance, as a record number of Indian students will be joining our campuses and communities this year,” stated Clare.

As part of their preparation, Clare added that “We are offering around 2400 places in our low-cost dormitory accommodation on or near the main campus, including Sydney University Villages in which we have a minority share. These are very popular accommodation options and we encourage students to apply early due to high demand.”

This year, the University of Sydney has also arranged a variety of discounts with hotels throughout Sydney and has contractually reserved nearly 500 beds with commercial providers for its students.

“We’re carefully monitoring the situation, and will continue working with the government's sector and accommodation providers to address the demand,” Clare added.

