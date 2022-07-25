SWAYAM January 2022 Semester Exam Registration; details here

e-Paper Get App

The exam registration form for January 2022 Semester courses of Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) is available now.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, July 25, 2022, 04:09 PM IST
The exam registration form for January 2022 Semester courses of Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) is available now. Candidates who have enrolled for different programs on SWAYAM Platform can apply at swayam.nta.ac.in by August 5. The exams will be conducted for 348 courses. It will last for two days, with two sessions of three hours on both the days. According to a UGC statement, The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the exam dates later.

The form correction window will open from August 7 to August 10. Candidates will be asked to pay correction fees depending on the changes they make in the application form.

Here's how to register for SWAYAM January 2022 Semester Exam:

  1. Go to the official website -- swayam.gov.in.

  2. Go to the ‘Sign In/Registration’ tab.

  3. Select the ‘Sign up now' link.

  4. Enter and submit the required details.

  5. Upload necessary documents and complete the payment process

  6. The registration form will appear on your screen.

  7. Download and print the form for future use.

