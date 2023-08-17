 Suvendu Adhikari Joins BJP Youth Morcha Protest at Jadavpur University
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationSuvendu Adhikari Joins BJP Youth Morcha Protest at Jadavpur University

Suvendu Adhikari Joins BJP Youth Morcha Protest at Jadavpur University

Reacting to the BJP's protest, Trinamool Congress' Kunal Ghosh hit out at Adhikari saying that most of the incidents of ragging are from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh in medical colleges.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, August 17, 2023, 10:14 PM IST
article-image
Panel Formed by West Bengal Government To Probe Student's Death |

Kolkata: West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari joined the protest by the West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party Youth Morcha at Kolkata's Jadavpur to condemn the incident of the death of Jadavpur University student.

Adhikari held a placard with 'Ragging Free Campus is our right' written on it while participating in the protest. Speaking at the protests Suvendu said, "The student's death has served as an eye-opener for us. For long, Jadavpur University had housed anti-national forces, all kinds of wrongdoing."

Reacting to the BJP's protest, Kunal Ghosh of Trinamool Congress hit out at Adhikari saying that most of the incidents of ragging are from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh in medical colleges.

"BJP has no right to go at Jadavpur University in this case ethically, if we see figures of ragging nationally by the UGC, most of the cases are from UP and MP in medical colleges," Kunal Ghosh said.

Read Also
Jadavpur University: Six Additional Individuals Arrested In Relation To Kolkata Student's Death
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Unacademy Fires Teacher Karan Sangwan Who Urged Students 'To Not Vote For Illiterate Politicians' In...

Unacademy Fires Teacher Karan Sangwan Who Urged Students 'To Not Vote For Illiterate Politicians' In...

ICAI Reschedules CA Foundation December 2023 Exams; CA Intermediate and Final Exams Remain Unchanged

ICAI Reschedules CA Foundation December 2023 Exams; CA Intermediate and Final Exams Remain Unchanged

Jadavpur Student's Death: WB Govt Forms Fact-Finding Committee

Jadavpur Student's Death: WB Govt Forms Fact-Finding Committee

WATCH | Video Of A Teacher Goes Viral As Students Rush To Hug Him

WATCH | Video Of A Teacher Goes Viral As Students Rush To Hug Him

Suvendu Adhikari Joins BJP Youth Morcha Protest at Jadavpur University

Suvendu Adhikari Joins BJP Youth Morcha Protest at Jadavpur University