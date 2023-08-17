Suvendu Adhikari Joins BJP Youth Morcha Protest at Jadavpur University

Panel Formed by West Bengal Government To Probe Student's Death |

Kolkata: West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari joined the protest by the West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party Youth Morcha at Kolkata's Jadavpur to condemn the incident of the death of Jadavpur University student.

Adhikari held a placard with 'Ragging Free Campus is our right' written on it while participating in the protest. Speaking at the protests Suvendu said, "The student's death has served as an eye-opener for us. For long, Jadavpur University had housed anti-national forces, all kinds of wrongdoing."

Reacting to the BJP's protest, Kunal Ghosh of Trinamool Congress hit out at Adhikari saying that most of the incidents of ragging are from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh in medical colleges.

"BJP has no right to go at Jadavpur University in this case ethically, if we see figures of ragging nationally by the UGC, most of the cases are from UP and MP in medical colleges," Kunal Ghosh said.

