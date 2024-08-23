Supreme Court Recruitment 2024: Applications Open for Junior Court Attendant Post

SCI |

The registration process for the recruitment exam of the Supreme court of India is currently open. The recruitment is being conducted for the post of junior court attendant. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for the examination. The application form is available at sci.gov.in. The deadline to do so is September 19, 2024. The direct link to apply is available is here.

Eligibility Criteria

(a) The Xth standard is, conducted by any Board or government-approved institute.

(b) At least a year-long, full-time culinary arts or cooking certificate from an accredited institution. [Note : Ex-servicemen candidates who do not possess one year full time diploma in cooking/culinary arts from a recognized Institute are also eligible to apply on the basis of trade/competency certificate in the cooking/catering field issued by Competent Authority].

(c) Three years of cooking experience in a prestigious Hotel/Restaurant/ Government department/Undertaking etc.

(d) Candidates must be between 18 and 27 years old as of 01.08.2024. There is no age limit for Supreme Court employees with 3 years of regular service in the Registry.

Application Fee

Applications will only be accepted via online registration, which opened on August 23, 2024. The candidates must submit an application fee of Rs. 400. For SC, ST, PH, ex-servicemen, the dependents of freedom fighters, Widows, divorcee women, and women who are legally separated but have not remarried, the application fee is Rs. 200.

"Online applications are invited from Indian Citizens who fulfill the essential qualifications and other eligibility conditions as on 01.08.2024 for preparation of a panel for filling up 80 vacancies for the post of Junior Court Attendant (Cooking Knowing) in Level 3 of Pay Matrix with Basic Pay of Rs. 21700/- plus usual allowances as admissible under the Rules. The approximate Gross salary as per existing rate of allowances including HRA - Rs. 46210 /- per month," the official notification read.

How To Apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the application link

Step 3: Login using the required credentials

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay the necessary application fees

Step 7: Submit the form

Step 8: Save and download for future

Candidates must make sure to check the information filled out in the application carefully and thoroughly before submitting the form. The documents uploaded must be valid and credible. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.