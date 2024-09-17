 Supreme Court Of India Is Hiring For 80 Junior Court Attendants: Apply By September 19
The role at the Supreme Court of India offers a basic pay of Rs. 21,700 plus allowances, totalling around Rs. 46,210 per month.

Krisha BhattUpdated: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 08:25 PM IST
article-image
Supreme Court of India |

Applications for about 80 positions of Junior Court Attendant are being accepted by the Supreme Court of India until September 19, 2024. The application forms have been made available on the official website at sci.gov.in.

"Online applications are invited from Indian Citizens who fulfill the essential qualifications and other eligibility conditions as on 01.08.2024 for preparation of a panel for filling up 80 vacancies for the post of Junior Court Attendant (Cooking Knowing) in Level 3 of Pay Matrix with Basic Pay of Rs. 21700/- plus usual allowances as admissible under the Rules. The approximate Gross salary as per existing rate of allowances including HRA - Rs. 46210 /- per month," read the official notification.

Qualification

(a) The Xth standard, administered by any Board or government-approved institute.

(b) At least a year-long, full-time culinary arts or cooking certificate from an accredited institution.

Candidates who are ex-servicemen and do not hold a full-time diploma in culinary arts or cooking from an accredited institution may still apply based on a trade or competency certificate in the culinary arts or catering area issued by a competent authority.

Three years of cooking experience in a prestigious Hotel/Restaurant/ Government department/Undertaking etc.

How To Apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the application link

Step 3: Login using the required credentials

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay the necessary application fees

Step 7: Submit the form

Step 8: Save and download for future

The candidate will be required to upload the scanned copy of his/her photograph and signature on the online application form in accordance with the instructions displayed on the link provided for the purpose.

It is necessary for candidates to specify which of the three test centres they would like to appear at. The applicants who picked a certain centre will be accommodated to the next desired test centre if a sufficient number of candidates are not registered at that particular centre.

The final selection list will be created based on the scores that each candidate received in the written objective test, the practical trade skill test, and the interview. The candidates should be aware that being placed on a panel does not grant them the authority to be appointed.

Application Fees

Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements must apply online; the link will be available on the Supreme Court website, www.sci.gov.in. Applications will only be accepted via online registration, which opens on August 23, 2024.

Applications must be received by December 9, 2024, at 24.00 hours. The candidates will be needed to submit application fee of Rs.400/- (Rs. 200/- for SC/ST/Physically Challenged/Ex-Servicemen/Dependent of Freedom Fighters/ Widow/ Divorcee Women/ Judicially separated Women and are not re-married).

