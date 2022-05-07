Summer World University Games in China's Chengdu postponed by FISU to 2023

China: The International Federation of University Sports (FISU) reported that the Summer World University Games in Chengdu in southwestern China's Sichuan province have been postponed to 2023. It is a twelve-day competition program that includes fifteen compulsory sports. The university games in Chengdu had initially been scheduled for August 2021, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic was then postponed to June 26 - July 7 this year.

"The decision to reschedule Chengdu 2021 is not one that was made easily, but it is the right decision for university athletes. Their welfare is always our number one priority. Continued uncertainty over conditions has made rescheduling the sensible choice - a number of National University Sports Federations had already changed their plans," said the Acting President of FISU, Leonz Eder.

New outbreaks of the Omicron variant of the COVID 19 Virus have been registered in many cities in China, the highest number being recorded in Shanghai. Hence the authorities have enforced a lockdown on the multi-million city. Strong anti-epidemic measures have also been taken in Beijing as a reaction to the rising number of cases. Only those with a negative PCR test are allowed into the restaurants, public transport, and public places.

The Russian city of Yekaterinburg has also been suspended from hosting the 2023 world university games by the FISU. Russian and Belarusian athletes, along with their officials, will not be allowed to participate in competitions and events under the auspices of the organization until at least the end of this year.



