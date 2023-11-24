Summer Internship: 490 IIM Bangalore Students With Offers; Rest By Dec Says Administration

IIM Bangalore |

Only 80% of Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIM-B) students have managed to bag summer placements, leaving 110 students without any internships over the summer, several media reports say.

According to the course requirements, MBA students in a two-year programme need an eight-week summer internship at the end of the first year to be promoted to the second year.

“For convenience and to avoid clashes with the academic schedule, we try to complete the summer internship selection process well in advance within a designated week. This year, over 80% of the batch got summer internship offers within the designated week," said Debolina Dutta, chairperson of career development cell, IIM-B told Times of India.

Due to some factors outside our control (tight job market, proximity to Diwali), we had to extend the summer selection process beyond the designated week. The institute has 600 students against 525 in the previous year. It is also the largest among all the top IIMs,” Debolina Dutta added.

“There was a Diwali break and many companies requested to resume it after the festival because interview panels were unavailable. While we do not deny that job market activity is lowkey everywhere, we do not see a need for alarm,” IIM-B told the Indian Express.