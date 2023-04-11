Sumit Rewri, PW-OnlyIAS' new CEO; Platform for UPSC aspirants

Sumit Rewri, PW-OnlyIAS' new CEO | PW-OnlyIAS

New Delhi: PhysicsWallah (PW), an EdTech platform, on Tuesday appointed Sumit Rewri as the CEO of its new UPSC vertical called PW OnlyIAS. PW and OnlyIAS had joined hands in October last year.



With 8 years of experience in the UPSC preparation field, Rewri built a strong community of more than 1.33 million students on the OnlyIAS YouTube channel, where he guided and mentored them to strengthen their preparation. Rewri, an engineer who worked at TCS till 2014, created OnlyIAS with a team of more than 200 people, has become a leading choice for UPSC aspirants.



"We will focus on quality content, implementing new-age teaching practices, and working extensively on students' demands. We are most confident that together we will bring innovation to UPSC preparation," said Alakh Pandey, CEO and Founder, PW.

Read Also Edtech PhysicsWallah staff gets into scuffle with students; manager sacked after video goes viral

Rewri said that at PW OnlyIAS, "we will provide UPSC aspirants best technology-enhanced educational content".

India's 101st unicorn, PW prepares students for multiple competitive exams, including GATE, UPSC, CDS, SSC, Railways, Banking, CTET and CA.

PW offers educational content in seven languages, including Hindi, English, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Kannada, and Gujarati.