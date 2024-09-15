Studying Law in the United States: Options, Requirements, Opportunities, and More

Deborah Rosario | Deborah Rosario

Jerusha D’Souza, an entertainment attorney practicing in Mumbai, reflects on her U.S. educational experience: “Having an American degree has given me such a level up in my career. I would never have imagined that I would start my own law practice and have so much fun in my work, but because of the knowledge and experience I gained in the United States, I was able to do it. In the world of law where I practice, if you don’t bring an edge to your work, nobody listens to you. And my degree from USC [the University of Southern California] has been a great edge to have.” Jerusha completed an LLM in Entertainment Law & Entrepreneurship and Technology Law at USC in 2020.

Like Jerusha, many Indian students explore studying law in the United States. When considering this educational path, it is important to understand the architecture of US legal education and the ways that it differs from legal studies in India. First, in the United States law is not offered at the undergraduate level. Instead, US law degrees are available at the postgraduate level, after a Bachelor's degree.

The two most common options are the JD (Juris Doctor) and the LLM (Master of Laws). The J.D. is a three-year degree that typically allows graduates of American Bar Association (ABA) accredited schools to sit for any state bar exam upon completion. The LLM, offered as a general or specialised program, is usually a two-semester degree, but schools now offer variations with three or four semesters. Some LLM programs incorporate bar exam preparation, but students do need to verify the precise educational qualifications required to sit for the exam in the specific state. Students should thoughtfully select between these options based on their professional goals, their expected location for work, the level of flexibility they want after their degree, and, of course, cost.

For those looking for an academic pathway, the SJD (Doctor of Juridical Science), JSD (Doctor of the Science of Law), or PhD in Law offer doctoral study. A few US universities offer an undergraduate degree in law or legal studies which equips you for certain legal roles that do not require that you are an accredited lawyer. There are also degrees for “non-lawyers,” like the MLS (Master of Legal Studies), which provides training for certain legal functions.

Indian students commonly select the LLM program on account of its more manageable duration and associated costs, and the ability to study in areas more broadly applicable to India and other countries. When selecting an LLM program, it is not advisable to evaluate a university by its law ranking, which may often be based on its JD programs. Instead, criteria to factor in are the student's educational goals, the law school’s focus areas, desired flexibility in the curriculum, the potential for scholarships, if so required, and the track record of international or Indian alumni from that program. Students should think about the applicability of their program to the international and Indian context, since law is usually tied very closely to location.

Discussing her decision to pursue an LLM and the reasons for her choice of university, D’Souza says, “For me, the goal was a specialisation in Entertainment Law. Since we were never offered a specialisation at the graduate level, I knew I wanted to study further.” Explaining her selection methodology, she advises, “Aim for the stars but back it with self-awareness on your potential. Also, individually check what sets each university on your list apart and then factor in their cons as well.” She chose USC because of its ideal configuration of opportunities in relation to her own interests: film and entertainment programs, legal subjects she wanted to study, proximity to Hollywood, and a powerful network of entertainment-industry alumni.

Students should also seek to understand the type of support provided to international students, more broadly, and in the area of career support. These factors can help students select programs and universities that can facilitate a more seamless transition to careers. Joshua Alter, Associate Dean of International Programs and Lecturer of Law at Northwestern University, recommends that students “speak with schools about the ways they connect LLM students to alumni and employers in their job searches.” In his blog, “Beyond Non-JD,” he also recommends having a conversation with the university about what support they will provide students, “especially based on your goals in and after the program.” For students to maximise their chances at the opportunity for Optional Practical Training after their program, Alter also recommends that it is ideal to have at least a couple of years of work experience prior to the LLM.

Beyond the more established fields of law, students may consider exploring emerging areas of legal study and areas where dual licensed attorneys can stand out which, Alter notes, includes “data privacy, artificial intelligence, ESG (environmental, social, and governance), antitrust or competition law and international litigation.”

When it comes to the application process, JD applications are usually made through the LSAC portal. LSAC also has a portal for LLM applications, though universities might alternatively utilise their own application portal. If using the LSAC portals, students should be mindful of the timeline required for the collection of documents and their evaluation. Beyond transcripts of prior degrees, letters of recommendation, and essays which are required for both programs, JD applicants are also usually required to take the LSAT exam. Many universities, though, are now willing to swap this for the GRE exam.

To gain a better sense of the precise academic options available, a student’s eligibility and competitiveness relevant to a particular institution, and career pathways and funding options, it is ideal to connect directly with law school representatives through opportunities such as LLM fairs or tours that travel through the country or take place online, or by attending virtual information sessions hosted by universities.

The author is currently an EducationUSA – a US State Department supported organisation – Adviser at USIEF Mumbai.