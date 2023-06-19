‘Study Visa Not Low-Rent Work Visa,’ Says Australian MP Amid Restrictions On Indian Students In Australia

Australia Labor MP Julian Hill | Twitter/@julianhillMP

Calling out poor-quality vocational academicians and low-quality courses in Australia, Labor MP Julian Hall stated that the international education sector Down Under needs urgent reforms. Hall, who serves as the co-convener of the ministerial advisory committee interrogating international education, urged for nuclear reforms which include the suspension of student intake for low-quality courses.

The Australian international education sector has come under fire recently after a parliamentary committee found out that many vocational and education training (VET) providers are allegedly working with overseas education agents in order to steal students from major public institutions, sell work visas, and open lower-tier, lesser-known colleges wherein students don't have to classes to gain degrees.

As per a report by The Guardian, Hill told the parliament that. 'though the majority of the international education sector is doing wonderful things, a minority of students – mainly in the bottom end of private VET – are only here to work not study.'

'Our study visa should not be used as a low-rent work visa," asserted Hill, as per reports.

Major scam in Australia's international edu sector

Investigations by authorities and media outlets have found that education agents in Australia were taking commissions upto 50% to enroll students while sending them to lower-quality private providers once arriving in the country.

Indian students facing restrictions in Australia

Hall's statement has also assumed significance in light of reports that Indian students from certain states in India have been restricted by certain Australian universities.

The Federation University in Victoria, Western Sydney University in New South Wales, Victoria University, Edith Cowan University, Torrens University, and Southern Cross University was reported to have placed restrictions on Indian students from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jammu and Kashmir, surge in fraudulent applications seeking to work, and not study, in Australia.

The universities didn't find the academic scores and integrity to be adequate from the students in these students thus leading the curbs.

“Australian education providers manage their own recruitment and admissions policies, within the requirements of legislative frameworks for international education. Where there are integrity issues with applications, the Australian Government expects providers to take action," a spokesperson from The Australian High Commission had told The Free Press Journal in March 2023.