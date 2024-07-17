Study In USA: Hurford Youth Fellowship 2025 Application Window Open For International Students

Movedemocracy.org

The USA is offering a highly competitive fellowship program - the Hurford Youth Fellowship 2025. This fellowship provides international citizens an opportunity to visit the US and attend the fellowship program in Washington, DC. There is no registration fee required.

Important Dates

Last date to apply: July 31, 2024

Fellowship duration: March 1 to May 31, 2025

Eligibility criteria for Hurford Youth Fellowship 2025:

If you are interested in this youth exchange program in the United States, here are the required eligibility conditions:

Open to applicants from all around the globe.

Applicants should be democratic and social activists in their communities.

Only youth below the age of 30 years can apply.

Those affiliated with civil society organisations are encouraged to apply.

No requirement for English Language Proficiency test scores such as IELTS/TOEFL, but applicants must know the English language.

What is the application process:

To apply for the fellowship, applicants need to provide the following documents:

An updated CV/Resume.

A proposal.

Two recommendation letters.

An online application form.

Benefits of Hurford Youth Fellowship 2025

Fully-funded visit to the USA for three months.

Explore American culture.

Limited budget for phone calls.

Well-equipped office in Washington, DC.

Free roundtrip tickets.

Monthly stipends.

Health insurance.

Participation in activities and social events.

Join the World Young Movement.

Research a democracy-related topic.

International networking opportunities.

Membership in the Hurford Youth Fellowship alumni network.

Aspiring candidates can apply for the Hurford Youth Fellowship 2025 before July 31, 2024.