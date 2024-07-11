Study In USA: Apply Now For Graduate Assistantships At Stockton University

Diane at Stockton

Stockton University in the United States is currently accepting applications for Graduate Assistantships. Graduate students pursuing degrees can apply for these roles to get financial aid.

According to the official statement from Stockton University, “To the extent possible, graduate assistants are assigned to units that complement their areas of academic study. Generally, the maximum number of hours in an assistant's workload is in proportion to the number of credits for which a student receives a tuition waiver."

"The work hours are as defined by the programme or unit to which the assistant is assigned, consistent with university policy. In some instances, temporary work assignments may be made in the evening or on weekends to meet the special needs of the graduate assistant's work or research assignment,” states further in the official statement by Stockton University.

Application deadline:

October 31, 2024, for spring semester opportunities.

Benefits:

Financial support through tuition waivers ranging from 1 to 2 credits per semester.

Opportunities for academic and professional development.

Engagement in tasks such as clerical work, research collaboration, data analysis, website design, literature reviews, coding, content creation, and scholarly projects.

Assistance provided to the Office of Graduate Studies on various projects.

Eligibility Criteria:

Must be matriculated in a degree-seeking graduate programme at Stockton University.

Maintain a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0.

Enrol in a minimum of 3 semester hours of credit during the term.

Unsatisfactory performance can lead to termination of the Assistantship, with a two-week written resignation notice required.

If resignation occurs after 12 weeks of the semester, the tuition waiver remains in effect.

Interested candidates are advised to visit the university official website.