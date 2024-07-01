 Study In US: Harvard Academy Scholars Program Offers $80,000 Stipend To Global Scholars
The application process began on June 7, 2024, and the deadline to apply is September 20, 2024.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, July 01, 2024, 06:02 PM IST
article-image
Harvard University | File Photo

The Harvard Academy for International and Area Studies has announced that applications for the Academy Scholars Programme are now open. This programme is aimed at recent PhD recipients and doctoral candidates in the social sciences, offering an annual stipend of $80,000.

The official announcement states, "All materials must be received by September 20, 2024. The selection process begins immediately thereafter. Applicants whose materials are incomplete are at a disadvantage when considered by the Selection Committee. Announcement of the awards will be made in December 2024." 

The Academy Scholars Programme selects five or six scholars each year for two-year in-residence appointments, which must be completed within a three-year window.

Key Dates:

Application Start Date: June 7, 2024

Application Deadline: September 20, 2024

Award Announcement: December 2024

Scholarship Amount:

Annual Stipend: $80,000

Documents Needed for Harvard Academy Scholars Program:

A curriculum vitae (CV) which includes a list of publications.

A research proposal not exceeding 2,000 words, detailing planned methodological and disciplinary work and intellectual objectives.

A copy of the PhD program transcript.

One scholarly writing sample, which may include a single-authored peer-reviewed academic journal article (maximum 50 pages) or a PhD dissertation chapter in English.

Three letters of recommendation.

"You may include footnotes, endnotes, and/or bibliographies in your proposed research statement, but they are not required. If you do give references, they will not count towards the 2,000-word maximum for the research statement," added the official statement.

Selected scholars get extensive research support as well as financial aid, which helps them develop their skills and undertake important research initiatives. 

