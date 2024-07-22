Study In US: American University Welcomes International Students With Emerging Global Leader Scholarship

Pixabay (Representational pic)

The Emerging Global Leader Scholarship is now taking applications at American University Washington, DC. The scholarship pays for two international students who need a non-immigrant visa in order to study in the United States. It also covers all expenditures, such as full tuition, accommodation and food.



The goal is to give the beneficiaries of this scholarship access to education and opportunities. It will combine academic achievement, leadership development at the university, and worldwide engagement. The Emerging Global Leader Scholarship 2025 does not reimburse non-billable costs like airfare, taxes, required health insurance, books, or extra expenses.

Eligibility Criteria:

Achieve a minimum GPA of 3.8 out of 4.0 in grades 9-12

Provide evidence of dedication to community service, leadership, and volunteerism

Demonstrate a commitment to making a positive impact in their home country

Be on track to graduate by June 2025.

English language requirements:

IELTS score of 7.0 or higher (with subscores of 6.0 or higher)

SAT reading subscore of 33 or higher

PTE score of 65 or higher

Duolingo score of 125 or higher (with subscores of 115 or higher)

Cambridge Assessment English score of 185 or higher (with subscores of 169 or higher)

ACT score of 29 or higher

SAT Digital version score of 630 or higher

Additionally, applicants must submit a TOEFL exam score taken after May 31, 2017, with subscores of 24 or higher on the paper-based exam.

How to apply:

Submit your application through either the Coalition Application or Common Application

Ensure all required documents are attached to your application

Complete and submit the AU Declaration of Finances Form (AU DFF)

Provide a bank letter confirming a minimum balance of US$4,000

Ensure both the AU DFF and bank letter are submitted along with your application.

Check the application portal in case you need to provide any more information or supporting materials for your scholarship application.