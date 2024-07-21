Study In UK: University Of Sheffield Offers £2,000 Computer Science Excellence Scholarship For International Students

University of Sheffield in UK |

The University of Sheffield, UK, is offering the Computer Science Excellence Scholarship 2024 for international students. This scholarship is for those students who are beginning an undergraduate degree in the Department of Computer Science in September 2024.

Here are the key details about the scholarship:

Date: Applications open for September 2024 entry.

Scholarship Value: Up to £2,000 (approximately Rs 2,17,307).

Eligibility Criteria:

Achieve A level grades of A_A_A (or above), including an A* in Mathematics, or equivalent qualifications.

Designate the University of Sheffield as the first (firm) choice in the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS) application process for 2024.

Apply for a full-time undergraduate program in the Department of Computer Science.

Be classified as an overseas fee student for tuition fee purposes.

Important Details:

The scholarship will be automatically awarded to eligible students starting their studies in October 2024; no separate application is required.

The scholarship will not be available during any optional or compulsory study abroad periods or a year in industry.

Students who are enrolled in the University of Sheffield International College pathway program are not eligible for this scholarship.

The scholarship is not accessible to students who apply to the University during the clearing process.