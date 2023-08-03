Study In India Portal Launched, To Make The Country Hub Of Global Education

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Dr S Jaishankar jointly launch Study in India (SII) Portal in NewDelhi | PIB

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday launched the Study In India (SII) portal, a one stop platform to simplify the journey of international students in the country.

The portal was launched by Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

“The launch of this portal is aimed at making India a hub of global education by welcoming students from diverse backgrounds. It will also help us establish a strong international footprint of brand India in the education sphere. I note the integrated approach of the portal which enables user friendly application processes for international students from registration to visa approval. This simplifies their entire journey, facilitating the choice of desired courses and receiving offers from relevant institutions," Jaishankar said at the launch.

Global students good will ambassadors for India

From an Indian perspective, there is no doubt that the presence of international students will benefit domestic students. It will connect the students more closely, to globalising world and prepare them better for global workplace. Having students from other countries studying with you creates a better understanding of their cultures, habits, traditions and even thinking, he said.

"When such students go back to their societies of origin, they truly become ambassadors of goodwill for India, sometimes even more so," he added.

The Education Minister said the vision for the portal is guided by the new National Education Policy (NEP).

Guided by NEP, portal aims to make India preferred education destination

"Guided by the NEP, the SII portal reflects our commitment to make India a preferred education destination as well as to blur academic boundaries for shaping a prosperous future. The portal will be a pivotal step in making India a preferred destination for higher education among students worldwide," he added.

The SII programme is a flagship project introduced by the Ministry of Education (MoE) in 2018. The programme seeks to endorse India as a prime education hub for international students by inviting them to pursue their higher education in the country and explore valuable educational opportunities enabled by top Indian universities.

SII encompasses all streams, all levels

Study in India Portal is a dedicated website that will provide comprehensive information about the Indian Higher Education Institutions (HEIs). The website will illustrate academic programmes covering but not limited to undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), doctoral level programmes as well as courses in Indian Knowledge System like Yoga, Ayurveda and classical arts.

The website-portal will present information about the academic facilities, research support, and related information. The new website will now have the provision for students to apply in more than one institute or course of their choice. The new portal will provide an integrated one-stop solution for student registration and visa application process.

