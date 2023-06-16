Study: Government Secondary Schools are Less Likely to be Found in Muslim and SC areas. | Representative Image

New Delhi: According to a study on the segregation of Indian neighbourhoods and how it impacts people's access to public services, locations with significant Scheduled Caste (SC) and Muslim populations are far less likely to have government secondary schools (Classes 8 to 10). A public secondary school is 22% less likely to exist in neighbourhoods with a Muslim or SC population of above 50%, according to the report. Furthermore, compared to neighbourhoods with a 0% Muslim population, 100% Muslim neighbourhoods are just half as likely to have a government secondary school.

The study said that despite the government’s attempt to universalise elementary education (Classes 1 to 8), 100% Muslim neighbourhoods have 1.9 fewer primary schools per one lakh people as compared to neighbourhoods with a 0% Muslim population.

Researchers from Ivy League universities in the US and Imperial College, London, in the UK, wrote the working paper "Residential segregation and unequal access to local public services in India: Evidence from 1.5 million neighbourhoods."The study is based on information from India's sixth economic census (2013) and the Socioeconomic Caste Census (2011). The study uses 1.5 million neighbourhood-level data sets from both censuses, with an average of 700 inhabitants per neighbourhood.

“We show that, within cities, public services are systematically allocated away from neighbourhoods where marginalised groups live. This holds for both Muslims and SCs, for almost every local service that we could measure, including primary and secondary schools, medical clinics, piped water, electricity, and closed drainage,” the paper says.

The paper found that this lack of services in Muslim and SC neighbourhoods remains true when it comes to private services as well such as private schools.

“In fact, private facilities are also disproportionately allocated away from marginalised group neighbourhoods, presumably because people in those neighbourhoods have limited ability to pay for services,” the paper said.

The article also stated that there is "high levels of caste and religious segregation" in Indian cities. According to the article, "North [India], which is poorer and has a lower propensity for cross-caste marriage, is no less segregated than south [India]." It was discovered that students spend 2.2 years in school in neighbourhoods with 100% Muslims, and 1.6 years in neighbourhoods with 100% SCs. According to the report, this is true even for pupils who do not identify as Muslim or SC and who reside in those neighbourhoods.