Study Abroad Platform Scholarly Global Presents University Aptitude Test; Details Inside

The quiz will test a person's knowledge of English, General Mathematics Aptitude & Logical Reasoning.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, June 26, 2023, 08:20 PM IST
article-image
Representational image | Photo: Pixabay

Scholarly Global, a study abroad platform presents a complimentary University Aptitude Test. The quiz will test a person's knowledge of English, General Mathematics Aptitude & Logical Reasoning. Attractive prizes are being offered - $500 scholarship for Admission Counseling, SAT preparation, or Research Papers. Top students can avail of the prize for any of the services.

Date: July 1, 2023

Test Format - English, Math & Logical Reasoning

Time: 1 pm - 2 pm IST

Students in Class IX, X, XI & XII are eligible to participate in the test

No. of questions - 25

Duration: 25 questions, 25 minutes

Link: https://www.scholarly.co/scholarly-events/

article-image

