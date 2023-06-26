Study Abroad Platform Scholarly Global Presents University Aptitude Test; Details Inside

Scholarly Global, a study abroad platform presents a complimentary University Aptitude Test. The quiz will test a person's knowledge of English, General Mathematics Aptitude & Logical Reasoning. Attractive prizes are being offered - $500 scholarship for Admission Counseling, SAT preparation, or Research Papers. Top students can avail of the prize for any of the services.
Date: July 1, 2023
Test Format - English, Math & Logical Reasoning
Time: 1 pm - 2 pm IST
Students in Class IX, X, XI & XII are eligible to participate in the test
No. of questions - 25
Duration: 25 questions, 25 minutes
Link: https://www.scholarly.co/scholarly-events/
