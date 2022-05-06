Students tear-gassed by Sri Lankan Police outside Parliament

Sri Lanka: Members of the Inter-University Students Federation were tear-gassed by the Sri Lanka police as they were protesting outside the parliament. The theme behind the protest was "Let's oust the government! Let's reverse the system!"

A student march was led from the University of Sri Jayewardenepura to the Parliament Roundabout from Polduwa Junction to enter the parliament. The Sri Lanka Police fired tear gas at the first roadblock and continued to do so even after the students dispersed, according to the eyewitnesses that spoke to Colombo Page. The students decided to occupy Diyatha Uyana near the Parliament at night and continued to protest. The protests were held against the Rajpaksha family-led government and demanded that the President- Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the Prime Minister- Mahinda Rajapaksa should end their rule over the country.

The massive people's struggle "Go Home Gota" calling President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to step down at the Galle Face entered the 27th day.

All the roads near the Parliament have now been closed down by the police for those days when the house will be in session amidst the demonstrations throughout the country due to the economic crisis. The parliamentary activities were to be held on May 5 and May 6 and the roads are shut to avoid any hindrances to it, reported the police.

The economic crisis in Sri Lanka has been attributed to the foreign exchange falling short and the slump in the tourism industry due to the pandemic. This has led to an alarming shortage of food and electricity throughout the country, forcing Sri Lanka to seek help from the neighboring nations.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 01:13 PM IST