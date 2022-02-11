Students to protest at Jantar Mantar tomorrow at 12

As the class 10th and 12th board exams are approaching, students have taken social media to voice their displeasure, such as why are exams scheduled offline though lectures were held online?



Students from CBSE, CISCE, and state boards have demandedinternal assessment, but authorities have refused to listen. As a result, on February 12, 2022, at noon, students and parents will hold a symbolic protest at Jantar Mantar.



Himanshu Bora, a student activist wrote in a tweet, " Students across the country, from different boards, have been demanding for #cancelboards2022 but authorities have ignored their concerns. Moving to court is the only option left. We will fight till the last possible way left. Let's unite for justice."



Maharashtra students are also requesting that their offline board exams be cancelled and replaced with online exams. The protest for the same was held earlier in front of the State Education Minister's house in Mumbai. The Maharashtra government has previously said that the board exams will be held offline, and the HSC and SSC date sheets have been given.



The CBSE has also announced that its term 2 board theoretical exams will begin in an offline mode on April 26, 2022. Meanwhile, the board will soon release the results of the first term.

ALSO READ FPJ-Ed: Education minister Varsha Gaikwad has THIS planned for HSC and SSC students

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 05:16 PM IST