Students, staff shouldn't be allowed to enter school premises without thermal scanning, says Delhi Govt

New Delhi: Students and staff should not be allowed on school premises without thermal scanning, the Delhi government said in a set of COVID-19 guidelines on Friday. Furthermore, it recommended that parents not send their children to school if they test positive for Coronavirus.

"Students should also be guided to avoid sharing lunches and stationary," the government stated.

The national capital has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases in the past few days.

On Thursday, Delhi logged 965 fresh Covid cases. It was 1,009 on Wednesday, 632 on Tuesday and 501 on Monday.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 02:09 PM IST