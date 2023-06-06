 Students Seek LG's Intervention to Conduct CUET Exam in J&K Instead of Punjab
Sinha had on Friday raised the issue of lack of CUET examination centres in Jammu and Kashmir with the Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, following which the test was postponed for the local candidates.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 06, 2023, 06:05 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha |

Candidates appearing for the CUET-UG in J&K's Ramban district on Monday sought Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s intervention in allocation of exam centres close to the Union Territory and not in Punjab.



Scores of candidates from Ramban area have received admit cards showing their exam centre in Punjab’s Jalandhar, about 300 kms away.

"Many candidates from Ramban district have received admit cards with exam centres in Jalandhar or some other city outside Kashmir," a candidate said.

Several candidates have said they are too hard up financially to travel outside the Union Territory and appealed to the LG and the exam authorities to change the exam venue to somewhere near their place.

CUET PG 2023: NTA reschedules exam for 60 courses; full list here




