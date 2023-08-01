Students’ Rent Rises As GST Applied To Hostel Accommodation

Representative image |

The burden on the pockets of students residing at PG and hostel accomodation is going to increase as the Authority for Advance Rulings (AAR) in Bengaluru has ordered to collect 12% GST on rent.

The AAR has concluded that hostels are not residential dwelling units and are therefore not GST free. This means that students and other individuals who stay in hostels will now have to pay an additional 12% tax on their rent.

In an advance ruling sought by Srisai Luxurious Stay LLP, AAR noted that hostel accommodation tariff below Rs 1,000 per day was only exempted from GST for a certain period and only up to July 17, 2022. However, the exemption no longer applies, and the hostel rent will now be subject to 12% GST.

"It's going to affect all the hostel and PG owners as it's directly going to put us at a major loss," a spokesperson from Sri Sai Luxurious Stay Llp told the Free Press Journal.

She explained how Bangalore's real estate prices had already begun to soar following the pandemic, "We were compelled to raise room rents after pandemic knowing very well that they will become unaffordable to certain groups of people, such as the students from other states who depend on their parents for financial support."

"We are not opposed to paying GST, but it shouldn't have gone up by 12%, in our opinion. Currently, we are unable to raise the rent all at once since students will likely leave. For the time being, we must bear the losses,” stated the spokesperson.

"The rents are already way too expensive," said Swagata Biswas, a student living in a Victoria PG located in Koramangala, Bangalore. “We get by on pocket money from our parents. We have to manage our day-to-day expenses in addition to the cost of rent. For a double-sharing room, I pay Rs 13,000 each month. If PGs and coliving spaces are taxed, it will be extremely difficult for me and my family,” she added.

Nehal Jain, another student living at Blue Bells PG located in Koramangala as well says, “ I come from a middle class family in Hyderabad and surviving here is already difficult. My room rent is around Rs 6,000 for three sharing.”

"GST on hostel rent makes no sense at all because it directly affects us students and first-time job employers," Nehal says.

Sulekha Kusher, warden of Victoria's PG, a women's paying guest in Koramangala, Bangalore, says, "The increase in rent will eventually take place and will put extreme pressure on people coming from different states."

Although, she believes that hostels will continue to be the most popular option as it takes care of multiple amenities. "First and foremost, parents consider hostels as the safest place for their children, and if students choose to move out and rent a flat, they will have to do all of these things on their own,” Sulekha adds.

