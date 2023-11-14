Students In War With Firecrackers At IIIT Kottayam's Boys Hostel ; Video Goes Viral | Instagram @Tatvaindia

Diwali is a festival of light and prosperity for millions across the world. Students celebrate this festive season by decorating their homes or hostels with lights or diyas. However in an unfortunate incident from the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Kottayam in Kerala, dangerous visuals are surfacing on the social media sites. According to the video going viral, students could be seen having a 'war' using firecrackers. As per the reports, this incident occurred at the colleges' Boys Hostel.

The Post was shared on Instagram by thetatvaindia.

The post reads, "Viral yet dangerous visuals from Indian Institute of Information Technology in Kerala's Kottayam have surfaced on social media as the boys hostel in the college were seen having a 'war' on diwali using firecrackers."

Netizens were in awe after watching the video, A few Instagram users found it hilarious. One user comments, "Ukraine and Russia been real quiet since this dropped"

Another commented, " Boys see this and be like...HELL YEAH"

Comparing this to the ongoing Israel war a user writes, "Better than Israel-Gaza war." Taking to their academic performance one user comments, "These people got 99.99 percentile."

Indian Institute of Information Technology, Kottayam is an autonomous engineering Institute in Kerala.

Similar incident happened at a theatre in Malegaon

Another incident of firecrackers was earlier reported from the Mohan Cinema in Malegaon, Nashik district in Maharashtra. Visuals showed spectators ducking for cover even amid stampede-like situation. The tragic incident happened during the film screening of Salman Khan's Tiger 3.

'Tiger 3' released in theatres on November 12. A video, shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), shows fans bursting firecrackers inside Mohan Cinema in Malegaon, in Nashik district in Maharashtra. The video also shows other fans running to a safe space inside the theatrer pic.twitter.com/zPpCc75vzl — Ravi Rock (@Ravi02178934) November 13, 2023

