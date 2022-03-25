Students in Uttar Pradesh protest against the mode of exams

Students from Uttar Pradesh's University of Allahabad in Prayagraj were dispersed by water cannons after they protested against the decision to conduct offline exams by the University.

The District Magistrate of Prayagraj, Mr. Sanjay K Khatri, reached the site of protest and talked to the media members assembled there. "They've given an application for online exams. I've affirmed that we'll talk to the Vice-Chancellor & will try to reconsider the decision," Mr. Khatri addressed the reporters.

ALSO READ Exam mode causes trouble at Allahabad University

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 04:59 PM IST