Students in Bihar protest against results of NTPC exam by Railway Commission, block the tracks

Students who participated in the Railway Recruitment Board's 2021 Non-Technical Popular Categories Review organized a protest on Tuesday at Bihar Sharif Station alleging discrepancies in the results. Hundreds of students blocked the main Kolkata-New Delhi railroad line at the Rajendra Nagar Terminal in Patna.

"The Railway Recruitment Board has created a discrepancy in the results of group D. Our future appears bleak now," said a protestor Ajit Kumar.

"People have gathered here due to which train services were disrupted for some time but now trains are running normally," says Mukul Pankaj Mani, Additional SDM, Bihar Sharif.

After the blockade of the railway track, a team of officers has reached the spot and efforts are being made to convince the agitated students. A large number of police forces under the leadership of Additional Sub-Divisional Officer Mukul Pankaj Mani are also present on the spot.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 12:47 PM IST