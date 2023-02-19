Students from Manipur set to go on a five-day exposure tour to Maharashtra under Yuva Sangam

Representational image | IANS

New Delhi: Students from Manipur will have the opportunity to go on a five-day exposure tour to Maharashtra as a part of Yuva Sangam under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

"Gearing up for an unforgettable experience! The students from Manipur will be on their 5-days exposure tour to Maharashtra as part of #YuvaSangam under #EkBharatShreshthaBharat. Stay tuned! @EBSB_Edumin @PIBMumbai @PIBImphal," said the tweet on Education Ministry's Twitter handle.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Yuva Sangam: Everything you need to know

The government of India's initiative Yuva Sungam is under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat to strengthen the connection between people, youth from northeast India, and other states, according to ebsb.aicte-india.org.

According to the website, Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Yuva Sangam will concentrate on organising youth exposure tours between the eight northeastern states and other states. It aims to give participants an in-depth understanding of various parts of life, historical milestones, recent accomplishments, and youth connections in the host state.

The website noted that during their travels, the students will be exposed to a variety of topics in five main categories: Paryatan (tourism), Parampara (traditions), Pragati (development), Prodyogik (technology), and Paraspar Sampark (people-to-people connections).

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)