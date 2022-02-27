Students from Assam stranded in Ukraine land at Mumbai

At least four students from Assam were among the first batch of Indian nationals evacuated from war-torn Ukraine as they landed at Mumbai and New Delhi on separate flights since late Saturday night.



While Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the arrival of two students at Mumbai on the first flight from Ukraine that touched down on Indian soil with the evacuees, another source said that two more students reached New Delhi early on Sunday on the next plane.



"We welcome our students -- Tanmayee & Siya, successfully evacuated from Ukraine and who have reached Mumbai just now," Sarma tweeted late on Saturday night.



He said they were received by Assam Bhavan officials at Mumbai and all arrangements for their stay and free travel to Guwahati were being made.



"Our teams will ensure all assistance to such students," Sarma added.



Another source said that two more Assamese students were on the flight that reached Delhi early on Sunday.



Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 12:28 PM IST