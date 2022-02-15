Students demand internal assessment, urge PM Modi today

Mumbai: Students are looking for new ways to convey their concerns to the government and authorities, such as allowing them to take online or internal exams instead of offline board exams. Practical exams for Maharashtra's class 12th board began yesterday, and students are anxious that they may underperform their practical exams due to a lack of practice. The theory examinations will commence next month.

Students have started an online campaign urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement internal assessments for all over offline board exams, using the hashtag #PMOHELPSTUDENTS to raise their voices. A student, Pratik Prajapati in his tweet writes, "Let's get United and fight back to the government. If we don't get violent, the government is never gonna listen to our demands. So let's come together and show them who we are."

Along with this, students are also holding a symbolic mass protest online by changing their display pictures to show their unity. An association supporting students, AJINSA has tweeted, "As support for #InternalAssessmentForAll, we have changed our DP as a SYMBOLIC GESTURE for this movement."



The other group of students, who are eager to take exams and have begun their preparations, is urging that the offline exam not be cancelled. Himanshi Madavi writes in a tweet, "Please don't cancel our boards. It works once if it's postponed, but don't cancel it. We won't be able to score as much as we would want."

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 01:19 PM IST