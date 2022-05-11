Students continue to demand NEET PG 2022 postponement despite 10 days left for exams

The day after the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences announced that admit cards for NEET PG would be released soon, again students took to social media to express their concerns about the NEET PG 2022 exam.

Students are still hoping for a postponement of the exam, despite holding numerous social media campaigns and writing letters to the authorities, with only 10 days remaining. NEET PG 2022 is set to take place on May 21, 2022.

Political leaders are now raising the issue with Union Health Minister Mansukh Madaviya, along with various student associations and activists. "Due to the delay in counselling of NEETPG2021, the candidates of NEETPG2022 are putting before you a very legitimate demand to postpone the exam for a few weeks. Please relieve these youngsters from mental stress by taking steps to postpone the exam for a few weeks," tweeted Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (sic)

The FAIMA Doctors Association wrote in a tweet, " Dear @mansukhmandviya Sir, we respect your efforts regarding India's commitment regarding #UniversalHealthcare! But first please work towards improving the #IndianHealthCare system! Listen to the pleas of thousands of #NEETPG Aspirants." (sic)

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 01:37 PM IST