Students Beware! UGC Issues List Of 20 'Fake' Universities, Check Here

In a bid to curb the growth of fraudulent educational institutions in the country, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a list of 20 fake universities in India. The UGC has written to state government departments of higher education/principal secretaries, requesting to take necessary action against the fake institutes.
“I would like to inform you that your institution figures in the list of fake Universities, as the institution is not a “University” within the meaning of Section 2(f) or Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956, but engaged in the business of conferring degrees or using the word “University” with its name to defraud and cheat innocent students by awarding fake degrees. It has become a matter of concern as many students are becoming victims of the fraudulent act of your institution,” the UGC secretary, Manish Joshi wrote in an official letter sent to the VCs of these institutes.
Andhra Pradesh
Christ New Testament Deemed University, Guntur
Bible Open University of India, Visakhapatnam
Delhi
All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University
Commercial University Ltd.
United Nations University
Vocational University
ADR-Centric Juridical University
Indian Institute of Science and Engineering
Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment
Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University)
Karnataka
Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society
Kerala
St. John’s University
Maharashtra
Raja Arabic University
Puducherry
Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education
Uttar Pradesh
Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith
National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University)
Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad
West Bengal
Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine
Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research