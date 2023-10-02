Students Beware! UGC Issues List Of 20 'Fake' Universities, Check Here

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a list of 20 fake universities in India | Representative Image

In a bid to curb the growth of fraudulent educational institutions in the country, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a list of 20 fake universities in India. The UGC has written to state government departments of higher education/principal secretaries, requesting to take necessary action against the fake institutes.

“I would like to inform you that your institution figures in the list of fake Universities, as the institution is not a “University” within the meaning of Section 2(f) or Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956, but engaged in the business of conferring degrees or using the word “University” with its name to defraud and cheat innocent students by awarding fake degrees. It has become a matter of concern as many students are becoming victims of the fraudulent act of your institution,” the UGC secretary, Manish Joshi wrote in an official letter sent to the VCs of these institutes.

Andhra Pradesh

Christ New Testament Deemed University, Guntur

Bible Open University of India, Visakhapatnam

Delhi

All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University

Commercial University Ltd.

United Nations University

Vocational University

ADR-Centric Juridical University

Indian Institute of Science and Engineering

Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment

Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University)

Karnataka

Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society

Kerala

St. John’s University

Maharashtra

Raja Arabic University

Puducherry

Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education

Uttar Pradesh

Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith

National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University)

Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad

West Bengal

Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine

Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research