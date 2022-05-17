e-Paper Get App
Students at Kolkata's Aliah University demand online exams

ANI | Updated on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 04:41 PM IST

Students protesting at Aliah University | ANI
Students at Aliah University in Kolkata demanded online exams, in a protest, against the University's decision to conduct exams in the offline mode.

Students have blamed the heatwave as one of the reasons for the demand for online exams.

"Temperatures are soaring & there's scorching heat, we'll boycott exams if they aren't conducted online," a student told ANI.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 04:41 PM IST