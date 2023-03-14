 Students at Jamia protest demanding CUET for all courses
The students also claimed that PhD scorecards have not been given by the university yet. Earlier this month, JMI decided not to implement the CUET for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses except for 20 programmes, citing a lack of time to change the university rules, a senior official said Friday.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, March 14, 2023, 06:52 PM IST
article-image
Students raised slogans demanding the adoption of CUET for all courses | Jamia Millia Islamia

New Delhi: A group of students staged a protest outside Jamia Millia Islamia demanding admission in all courses through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

The CUET was introduced last year for admission to graduate and postgraduate courses by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

"We are gathered here to protest against the non-adoption of CUET. When every central university has adopted it then why is there an issue with Jamia," a student named Ashutosh said.

The protest was organised by BJP student's wing ABVP. The protesting students, holding saffron flags and placards saying 'end the admission scam' and 'Bring CUET', raised slogans demanding the adoption of CUET for all courses.

article-image

The students also claimed that PhD scorecards have not been given by the university yet. Earlier this month, JMI decided not to implement the CUET for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses except for 20 programmes, citing a lack of time to change the university rules, a senior official said Friday.

Twenty courses including B.Sc.(Hons) Physics, B.Sc.(Hons) Chemistry this year will allow admission through the CUET, 10 more than the last academic year. Recently, UGC asked the JMI to implement CUET UG from the academic session 2023-24 in all courses.

