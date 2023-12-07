 Student Suspended From School After Writing 'Thala' In Response To Every Question In Exam
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationStudent Suspended From School After Writing 'Thala' In Response To Every Question In Exam

Student Suspended From School After Writing 'Thala' In Response To Every Question In Exam

However, Gajodhar's unconventional methods led to his suspension and sparked a discussion about the impact of sports legends on the next generation.

SunidhiUpdated: Thursday, December 07, 2023, 10:47 AM IST
article-image
CSK skipper MS Dhoni | AFP PHOTO

A student in Delhi was suspended from school after writing "Thala" next to each response on his math exam. The boy, who goes by Gajodhar, is a fan of MS Dhoni, and this appears to be his way of showing his respect for the former captain of India, as reported by The Cricket Lounge. 

However, Gajodhar's unconventional methods led to his suspension and sparked a discussion about the impact of sports legends on the next generation.

Although it's acceptable to be a fan of any well-known person, a school official claimed that "what Gajodhar did comes under bad conduct."

"The student should have taken his examination seriously... he eventually failed in the exam and got suspended," he stated.

'Thala' originated from CSK

The Tamil word "thala" denotes reverence for a leader. Dhoni's nickname came from his cool, collected style on the field and his outstanding leadership abilities as the captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL team.

MS Dhoni, meanwhile, is still competing in the IPL and has been signed by CSK to play in the 2024 edition.

Read Also
University Of Sheffield Announces Scholarship For Delhi Public School Society Students
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BTech Student Robbed In Bus After Being Drugged In Pune

BTech Student Robbed In Bus After Being Drugged In Pune

IAS Officers Forbidden From Participating In Promotional Activities For Coaching Centres

IAS Officers Forbidden From Participating In Promotional Activities For Coaching Centres

Haryana: Class 10 Student Marked Zero In Board Exams, 30k Fine Imposed On School

Haryana: Class 10 Student Marked Zero In Board Exams, 30k Fine Imposed On School

Student Suspended From School After Writing 'Thala' In Response To Every Question In Exam

Student Suspended From School After Writing 'Thala' In Response To Every Question In Exam

Bus Carrying 34 Students Overturns In Balli, Leaving 4 Students Injured

Bus Carrying 34 Students Overturns In Balli, Leaving 4 Students Injured