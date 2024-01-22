 Students Protest At IISER Bhopal Over Termination Of Midsem Vacation, Inadequate Study Space
Students Protest At IISER Bhopal Over Termination Of Midsem Vacation, Inadequate Study Space

Students at IISER Bhopal protest over termination of midsem vacation and inadequate study space as seen in an 'X' video posted by a student.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, January 22, 2024, 10:14 PM IST
article-image
Screengrab from the video on X posted by @munna_bhai_bsms |

Students at IISER Bhopal have staged a protest on Monday, January 22, 2024, according to the videos making rounds on social media platforms.

According to a video posted on social media platform 'X' (previously Twitter) by one of the students, it can been seen that the students have staged a protest and are holding various banners.

The caption of the post states the concerns of the students at IISER Bhopal and the reason for the protest. As per the caption of the post, the students are unhappy about lack of diversity in thesis topics, insufficient lab spaces, and professors.

Furthermore, the article mentions that students are rallying against the removal of mid-semester breaks due to summer and winter breaks being consumed by internships, leaving insufficient time to fulfill personal, family, and medical obligations.

Additionally, the post also states that the students are unhappy about the space crunch at the campus of IISER Bhopal. The post read, 'campus lacks sufficient study areas, with overcrowded library and CC with only two discussion rooms that is closed by 6pm, especially post-class hours.

The Free Press Journal has reached out to the officials for confirmation on the same, response from the officials is awaited.

