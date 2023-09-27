 Student Held On Charges Of Drug Peddling In Mangaluru
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationStudent Held On Charges Of Drug Peddling In Mangaluru

Student Held On Charges Of Drug Peddling In Mangaluru

Police seized 25 gms of MDMA valued Rs 1.25 lakh from the accused. A case has been filed, and investigation is on to find potential involvement and links with a drug racket.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 06:39 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

In continuing efforts to make Mangaluru a drug-free city, the central crime branch (CCB) police have arrested a college student allegedly involved in the sale of narcotic substance in the city.

Lukmanul Hakeem (22), hailing from Ajjawara village in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district is currently pursuing his graduation course at a college in the city and resides at an apartment complex in Bejai here, police sources said on Tuesday.

Police seized 25 gms of MDMA from the accused, valued at Rs 1.25 lakh. A digital weighing scale, mobile phone and various other items were also seized. The total value of the confiscated items is estimated at Rs 1.60 lakh.

A case has been registered and investigation is on about the possible involvement of several others suspected to be linked with the drug racket, police said.

Read Also
Karnataka: Viral Video Shows Woman Kicking Female Police Officer, Arguing With Others In Mangaluru
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

THE Rankings 2024: IISc Lone Indian Institute Among Top 250 In The World As Major IITs Remain Absent...

THE Rankings 2024: IISc Lone Indian Institute Among Top 250 In The World As Major IITs Remain Absent...

NEET-PG 2023: Amid Cutoff Reduction, Opposition Alleges Favoritism Towards Health Minister's...

NEET-PG 2023: Amid Cutoff Reduction, Opposition Alleges Favoritism Towards Health Minister's...

Nagaland Board of School Education Important Notification For Students Of Class 10, 12

Nagaland Board of School Education Important Notification For Students Of Class 10, 12

'Thank You For Meeting Our Children And Receiving Them...' Andhra CM To Gita Gopinath For Hosting...

'Thank You For Meeting Our Children And Receiving Them...' Andhra CM To Gita Gopinath For Hosting...

World Maritime Day 2023: Check This Year's Theme And Its Importance

World Maritime Day 2023: Check This Year's Theme And Its Importance