Student enrollments for online courses up 170 % in 2022: UGC chairman

Representative Image | Unsplash

Enrollment in online education programmes increased 170 percent between 2021 and 2022, while enrollment in open and distance learning (ODL) programmes increased 41.7 percent, as per University Grants Commission Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar. According to reports, the number of higher education institutions (HEIs) offering online programmes has increased by 38% in the last year.

Read Also UGC warns students against enrolling in EdTech-based online PhDs

"We need to take advantage of modern digital technologies to prepare engaging digital content and reach out to students using growing internet availability. At an affordable cost, students can access high-quality education to become skilful and knowledgable," tweeted UGC chairman Kumar.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As per the data shared by the regulatory body, 66 higher education institutions in India are offering 371 online education programmes for September session, including 136 undergraduate courses and 235 postgraduate courses, while 95 HEIs are offering 1,149 programmes in ODL mode.