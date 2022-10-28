e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationStudent enrollments for online courses up 170 % in 2022: UGC chairman

Student enrollments for online courses up 170 % in 2022: UGC chairman

As per the data shared by the regulatory body, 66 higher education institutions in India are offering 371 online education programmes for September session

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, October 28, 2022, 03:47 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Unsplash
Follow us on

Enrollment in online education programmes increased 170 percent between 2021 and 2022, while enrollment in open and distance learning (ODL) programmes increased 41.7 percent, as per University Grants Commission Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar. According to reports, the number of higher education institutions (HEIs) offering online programmes has increased by 38% in the last year.

Read Also
UGC warns students against enrolling in EdTech-based online PhDs
article-image

"We need to take advantage of modern digital technologies to prepare engaging digital content and reach out to students using growing internet availability. At an affordable cost, students can access high-quality education to become skilful and knowledgable," tweeted UGC chairman Kumar.

As per the data shared by the regulatory body, 66 higher education institutions in India are offering 371 online education programmes for September session, including 136 undergraduate courses and 235 postgraduate courses, while 95 HEIs are offering 1,149 programmes in ODL mode.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Student enrollments for online courses up 170 % in 2022: UGC chairman

Student enrollments for online courses up 170 % in 2022: UGC chairman

UGC warns students against enrolling in EdTech-based online PhDs

UGC warns students against enrolling in EdTech-based online PhDs

IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, JNU top employability list in QS rankings 2022

IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, JNU top employability list in QS rankings 2022

Karnataka government to check if Arabic schools are teaching Kannada, English, Maths, Science

Karnataka government to check if Arabic schools are teaching Kannada, English, Maths, Science

UPSC IFoS Admit Card (Main) 2022 Released: Here's how to Download

UPSC IFoS Admit Card (Main) 2022 Released: Here's how to Download