Student delays departure, forgoes luggage to bring pet dog from Ukraine

Chennai: Keerthana, a fifth-year medical student, arrived in Chennai on Saturday with her favourite dog 'Candy', despite all odds, which included lingering in war-torn Ukraine for a few extra days and foregoing her luggage.

Keerthana skipped at least four special flights in order to fly with her Pekingese breed dog, as she was determined not to leave her pet behind. As part of 'Operation Ganga,' the government has pressed into service several special airlines to evacuate stranded Indian nationals from Ukraine.

On Saturday, Keerthana reached Chennai airport along with 'Candy' where she received an emotional welcome from her family members.

"I had to cancel my flights four times as I was earlier not allowed to bring back the pet. I waited for extra two-three days. Finally, I got a call from the embassy which allowed me to bring the pet with me," said Keerthana.

However, Keerthana had to let go of her luggage to bring back the two-year-old Pekingese breed puppy.



"Authorities told me that I can bring my puppy but I will have to let go of my luggage. I said, ok. For me, my pet is more important than the luggage," she said.



Keerthana added that she lived in a border area in Ukraine. Therefore, she didn't face many hardships as witnessed by other students who had to travel hundreds of KMs to reach Ukrainian borders.



Keerthana is a resident of Tamil Nadu's Mayiladuthurai and was studying at the Uzhhorod National University of Ukraine.



Earlier on Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs said that over 13,300 people have returned to India so far under 'Operation Ganga' from crisis-ridden Ukraine. The Ministry also informed that almost all Indians have left Kharkiv city in Ukraine and the main focus of the government is to evacuate citizens from the Sumy area as it is challenging amid ongoing violence and lack of transportation.



The government has also deployed 'special envoys' to five neighbouring countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals.



Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 11:47 AM IST