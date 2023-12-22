Student Assaulted By Group Of 15 Individuals After Exam, Accused Under Investigation

Representative Photo

A 21-year-old student from a private university in the city was reportedly assaulted by a group of around 15 individuals as he left the campus after an exam on Monday.

The victim, Yash Sisodia, alleged that the attackers, some of whom appeared to be drunk, were waiting for him. The group allegedly beat him with keyrings and liquor bottles, breaking his mobile phone, and threatened him with further harm.

Sisodia claimed that the attackers even attempted to kidnap him but was saved by passersby. The victim also alleged that the group assaulted a cab driver who tried to help him during the attack.

Following the incident, Yash Sisodia went to the Civil Hospital in Sector 10 to receive a Medico-Legal Case (MLC) and then sought further treatment at a private hospital. A case has been registered against four named accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rioting, unlawful assembly, voluntarily causing hurt, and criminal intimidation.

The police stated that it was a fight among students, and an investigation is underway. Yash mentioned that he had a previous altercation with one of the accused, Gaurav Rao, about a year ago, which was reportedly resolved at that time.