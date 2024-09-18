 Student Asks Teacher, 'Will You Marry Me, Ma'am?' During Online Class, Leaves Internet Fuming | Watch Video
A viral video shows a student proposing to his teacher during an online class, leading to widespread criticism on social media.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 10:26 AM IST
Instagram: @tv1indialive

A disturbing video circulating on social media shows a student proposing to his teacher during an online class and insisting her to marry him.

In the video, the teacher asks a student to go on with his question. The student first asks, “Are you married?” When the teacher calmly replies, “No,” he goes on to say, “Then, I love you, ma’am.”

The teacher replies, “Dear, for that purpose, I love you all.” Interrupting his teacher, the student continues, “Will you marry me?”

Look at the viral video here:

The clip, posted on Instagram page tv1indialive, has garnered over 1.4 million views and sparked widespread condemnation.

The post's comments section is filled with reactions labelling the clip as “shameful” and “improper.”

What did Instagram users say about this video?

One user wrote, “This is not funny at all, shame on you.”

Noting the same sentiment, another user added, “This is not funny at all.”

“She handles with respect,” commented a third. “Teachers shouldn’t entertain such questions at all irrespective of gender and these male students and their parents should be ashamed of themselves. Hope she files a defamation lawsuit against them,” expressed a fourth.

Others also advised that the teacher should get the parents involved.

This incident follows a previous controversy involving a text exchange between a Class 8 student and a teacher discussing the student's workout routine. A screenshot shows them talking about the student’s workout routine.The class 8 students shared a picture of a page with different exercises, such as crunches, high knees, planks, and more, written on it. He also mentioned needing larger sizes of clothing due to regular exercises.

