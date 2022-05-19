Strike against assault announced by resident doctors of Lady Hardinge Medical College

On Thursday, the Resident Doctor's Association of Delhi's Lady Hardinge Medical College announced 'withdrawal from all services' in view of intimidation and physical assault on the on-duty resident doctors.

This comes when the relative of a patient assaulted resident doctors including one female doctor on May 18. "Such brutal and inhuman behavior with life saviors is not acceptable. So, we resident doctors are withdrawing from all services (Routine as well as emergency) with immediate effect", read the letter from the Resident Doctor's Association of LDMC.

The doctors have also asked to fulfill their five demands--Institution of FIR with the arrest of all culprits with immediate effect, registration of cases under The Delhi Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to property) Act 2008, the appointment of separate bouncers for each high risk and vulnerable areas, formation of a Quick Response Team with immediate effect and strict implementation of one patient-one relative protocol in hospitals.

The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) India also condemned the alleged attack on the on-duty doctors in Kalawati Saran Children's Hospital under Lady Hardinge Medical College and demanded stringent action against the culprits.

