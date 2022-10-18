Stress- an accompaniment with school life

Representative Photo |

New Delhi: Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev’s recent utterances on ‘mental health’ invited ire across the education space and generally too, given that mental health is no more a closeted issue in India. In fact, with celebrities, globally and closer home, waxing eloquence on the subject, it is quite a flavorsome topic of discussion.

This article is in no way celebrating what India’s best pace bowler said on World Mental Health Day at a talk called by test prep company Byju's but just taking a detour on the larger issue, possibly hunting for the crux of the hate trolls that ensued that day.

Centre stage

Mental health, and depression, are issues that have taken center stage in the last few decades only, not to say that they never existed before but they have come into the limelight, so to speak. Why they sought societal glare is difficult to answer for anyone but most attribute it to changing times, especially in the education scenario.

Today doing well academically is mostly about good marks, good coaching, good placements, good salaries, and good jobs. Learning is just taken for granted, say some.

In the years gone by it was not. A school teacher who retired five years ago told The FPJ that earlier she spanked students if they failed to submit their homework but closer to her retirement years, she only sent notes to the errant child’s parents.

“I don’t know what changed over time but the bond with students took a turn. Earlier the attachment was different and when we enforced discipline, often the parents thanked us for it. Today, that scenario is impossible because mental health is an issue we have to keep in mind.

Parents admit that while they were growing up, there was little or no speak of ‘depression’ or mental health, and all kinds of ‘bad hair days’ eventually turned into good ones but when it comes to their own children they think about many factors. "Can't pinpoint what changed since we were kids, but today every small change in our child's behavior we keep a note of, like a diary and we worry about every change as if it were all catastrophic," said a parent.

Students’ lives changed?

When asked whether students these days are in a worse situation to tackle their problems than some generations ago, Mridul Shandilya, Ex-Student (IIT-Bombay MBA) and a Certified Coach said that “some students today are smarter, more mature and in a better frame of mind if I compare with my days as a student. Some students find it difficult to handle problems.

"Bottom line - we cannot generalize a trait for today’s students. If we generalize, we are letting ourselves fall into the trap of stereotyping."

When asked whether ‘learning has taken a backstep’ in front of good salaries, Mridul disagreed. “I don’t see learning being taken for granted, but results of that learning in terms of good placements and salaries matter to students. Learning gets rewarded less; the results get rewarded more. Naturally, students want the results. "

Students admitted however that constant social media glare does put pressure on their lives. To this Mridul's reply was an emphatic yes. "Being excessively connected through Social media creates situations of multitasking (talking in person and online simultaneously) and envy (comparing oneself to someone else). Both multitasking and envy increase pressure."

Another student who is in his first year PGDM in a b-school in Delhi says that he now knows what depression is all about because he hardly gets time to sleep. “But I also know that I am enjoying my college and studies so I doubt I will ever actually feel depressed. I have to keep enjoying what I do to keep myself sane,” he said. A former student from St Xavier's College who was mentally depressed in his college years says that he then never knew what he suffered then was called depression. “I just thought I was different since a lot of things worried me and I had a difficult time coping with my problems but I got help when I needed it from classmates and teachers and got over my issues.”

Help/ Stigma

RK Verma, Founder of Resonance Eduventures has many Counsellors in his institute in Kota. "They are needed, we don't want our students to face any kind of depression. We encourage students to talk to them.” Most institutes in Kota have employed counselors to help students get through tiring times.

Manny schools in urban cities also have counselors as part of their daily routine. Said a teacher “today one talks of younger students being depressed, it surprises me when that happens.” The same teacher added that it just could be that some homes and parents are not imbibing the kind of values in their children and maybe a support system is wanting which is why things get complicated outside the home and it takes a toll on child’s daily existence.

Kapil Dev said the same thing that students faced the music in those days and went about their day. Dr. AK Sengupta, Founder of Higher Education Forum, and former Director SIES College of Management Studies, Navi Mumbai was honest to admit that in his time as a student depression may have existed but there was no outlet.

“Today’s generation is better aware as well as more vocal particularly in terms of social media expression. Students of my generation were also depressed but found no appropriate channel,” he says.

Depression comes with loads of stigma around it. Students or individuals seeking counseling are sometimes seen as outlanders but in a softer sense.

IIM Indore Director Himanshu Rai says that Kapil Dev’s statement mirrors reality. “His statement is a reflection of the biggest challenge the issue of "stress" and "depression" face in our country. Denial of its very existence let alone acknowledging it as an issue which is real and growing at an alarming rate”

Dr Rai prefers that “instead of criticizing an individual, I would take it as an indication of the need to bring this conversation mainstream and remove the stigma surrounding it.”