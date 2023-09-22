 Stray Dog Bites Girl During Sterilisation Drive By MCD In Usmanpur
On Thursday, Sheila Devi (56), a resident of New Usmanpur, was going to drop her granddaughter at her school near MCD Flats in the northeast part of the city, police said.

PTIUpdated: Friday, September 22, 2023, 09:56 PM IST
Stray Dog Bites Girl During Sterilisation Drive By MCD In Usmanpur | FP

New Delhi: A nine-year-old girl on her way to school was hospitalised after being bitten by a stray dog when the Municipal Corporation of Delhi was conducting a sterilisation drive for street dogs in the Usmanpur area, police said on Friday.

Some MCD officials were carrying out a sterilisation drive for stray dogs near the school when one of the dogs suddenly came and bit the Class 4 student on her legs, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

New Usmanpur Police Station received a PCR call regarding the incident at around 8 am on Thursday, he said.

The girl is undergoing treatment at a hospital, Tirkey said, adding that legal action is being taken in this regard.

article-image
