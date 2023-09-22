Stray Dog Bites Girl During Sterilisation Drive By MCD In Usmanpur | FP

New Delhi: A nine-year-old girl on her way to school was hospitalised after being bitten by a stray dog when the Municipal Corporation of Delhi was conducting a sterilisation drive for street dogs in the Usmanpur area, police said on Friday.

On Thursday, Sheila Devi (56), a resident of New Usmanpur, was going to drop her granddaughter at her school near MCD Flats in the northeast part of the city, police said.

Some MCD officials were carrying out a sterilisation drive for stray dogs near the school when one of the dogs suddenly came and bit the Class 4 student on her legs, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

New Usmanpur Police Station received a PCR call regarding the incident at around 8 am on Thursday, he said.

The girl is undergoing treatment at a hospital, Tirkey said, adding that legal action is being taken in this regard.