'Step in the right direction', Edu Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on CUET

"Any remaining challenge in CUET will be resolved at the earliest," said Pradhan.

PTIUpdated: Friday, July 15, 2022, 07:14 PM IST
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan | PTI

New Delhi: According to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is a step in the right direction and any issues with the test will be remedied as soon as possible.

The Education Minister spoke amidst complaints of a last-minute change of exam centres, long commute for students and lengthy question paper. The first day of the nation wide exam saw several students and parents speaking out against alleged mismanagement.

"CUET is a step in right direction towards quality and standardization. Any remaining challenge in CUET will be resolved at the earliest," Pradhan said.

The changes in exam centres led many candidates to miss the paper. Such candidates will be given another chance to appear in the next phase, which will be held in August, ststed the National Testing Agency.

Jagadesh Kumar, the head of the University Grants Commission (UGC), stated that admission to 45 central universities with the ability to set their own minimum eligibility requirements will now require CUET results rather than Class 12 grades.

According to Kumar, the new approach will not prejudice state board students, and the exam will not encourage the culture of coaching.

A total of 44 central universities, 12 state universities, 11 deemed institutions, and 19 private universities have applied to take part in the first edition of CUET–UG, For admissions in the academic year 2022–2023.

